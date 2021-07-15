Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPCU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

