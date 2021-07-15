Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,445,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,955,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

