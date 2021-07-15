Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

