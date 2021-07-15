InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,621 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHG. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

