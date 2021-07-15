Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €47.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

FRE stock opened at €45.79 ($53.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.47. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

