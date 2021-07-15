AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

