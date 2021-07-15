Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eaton Co. plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

ETN opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

