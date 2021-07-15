Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 7,058 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $319.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.