Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

