Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of McGrath RentCorp worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $79.38 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

