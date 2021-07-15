Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 583.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 74.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,602,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 685,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

