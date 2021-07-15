Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 33,809 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,809 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

