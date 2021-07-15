Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.