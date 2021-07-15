ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD opened at $23.43 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

