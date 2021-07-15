Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €98.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €98.00 ($115.29) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.50 ($117.06).

BMW stock opened at €88.51 ($104.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

