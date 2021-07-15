Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

