Barclays PLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Clearwater Paper worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE CLW opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.