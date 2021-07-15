SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,228 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 177.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

