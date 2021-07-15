SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 609 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 399.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

