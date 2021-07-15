Rice Acquisition Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rice Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

RICE opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32. Rice Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

