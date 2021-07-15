Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

COHR stock opened at $257.07 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

