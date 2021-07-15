Analyzing NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) and Its Peers

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NLSP) is one of 856 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NLS Pharmaceutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors -2,688.50% -112.77% -27.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NLS Pharmaceutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors 4708 17857 39219 769 2.58

NLS Pharmaceutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 254.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.52%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A -$2.86 million -7.34 NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.54

NLS Pharmaceutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NLS Pharmaceutics. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

