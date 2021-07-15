Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,502 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.