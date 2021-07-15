Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 171,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

