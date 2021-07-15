Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,971 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

