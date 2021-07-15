Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

