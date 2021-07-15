Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

