Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.50

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.52 ($0.53), with a volume of 472058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.09.

Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

