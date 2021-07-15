Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 695 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,982 shares of company stock worth $9,134,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

