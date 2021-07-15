Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,611 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Essent Group worth $68,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Essent Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

