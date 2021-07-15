The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of The St. Joe worth $70,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

