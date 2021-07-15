Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 561,329 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $71,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 966,332 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.