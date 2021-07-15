JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.73% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $72,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

