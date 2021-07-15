Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $72,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,014 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.