Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 44,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,300,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,005,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.