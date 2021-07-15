The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

