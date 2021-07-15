Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

