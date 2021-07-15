OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

