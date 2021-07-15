Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

