TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

