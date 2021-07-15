TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

