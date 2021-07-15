TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,216,000. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $16,954,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $15,063,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $418,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,417.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

