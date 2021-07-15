TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $12,338,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

