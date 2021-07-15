TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $925.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

