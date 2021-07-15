Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.16

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $85.16, with a volume of 4386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

