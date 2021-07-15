Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Down 5.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 432,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after buying an additional 398,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unisys by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 298,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,917 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

