Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Expands By 2,428.5%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, an increase of 2,428.5% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

TTTPF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

