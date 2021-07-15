Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 3,337.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

