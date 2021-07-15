Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Grows By 2,718.2%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 2,718.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

