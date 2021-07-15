Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $192,030.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $192,030.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $199,440.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

